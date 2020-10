My deepest Sympathy to the Holecek family for the loss of their Mother/Grandmother/Friend. The Holecek family was like a 2nd family for many years growing up. Joyce was a kind person and a great friend to my sister Donna then and when she got sick as well. Many prayers said for this woman and her family through this time. Thanks for being there for me, now I am here for you.

Gail Granger October 5, 2020