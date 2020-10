Lowe, Douglas A.



November 21, 1940 - October 1, 2020



Preceded in death by wife Patricia (Novotny); sons Daniel (Cheryl), David, Dennis; grandson Raymond.



VISITATION with the family Monday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Tuesday 11am at the Mortuary. Interment Bohemian Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.