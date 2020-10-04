Menu
Edward E. Williams Jr.
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Williams, Edward E., Jr.

February 13, 1949 - October 1, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Kenneth Williams. Survived by children: Sherman (Cherice) Williams, Ebonie Elijah; grandchildren: Corbin, Sierra, Mikayah, Kayla; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Private Family Service.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
