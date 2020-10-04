Williams, Edward E., Jr.
February 13, 1949 - October 1, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Kenneth Williams. Survived by children: Sherman (Cherice) Williams, Ebonie Elijah; grandchildren: Corbin, Sierra, Mikayah, Kayla; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Private Family Service.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.