John E. Fifer Sr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Fifer, John E., Sr.

December 1, 1932 - October 1, 2020

37 year controller for Builder's Supply Company, Avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan, Proud 52 year member of the Ralston Lion's Club, Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a founding member of KWVA Chapter #1.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Fern Fifer; brother, Earl; sister, Verna. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Helen; children, John E. Fifer Jr., Kim Overton (Mark); grandchildren, Rachel and Max Overton; sister, Marjorie Brown; niece and nephews.

Private Graveside Services with Military Honors were held at Resurrection Cemetery Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Prayers and Hugs to you Aunt Helen, John and Kim. I will always remember that ever time I spoke with Uncle John and the phone I could ALWAYS hear his smile. Warms my heart even now!
Bernice & Wes Willis
October 5, 2020
I am fortunate to have been your sister and cherish the family memories we shared. Rest in Peace and know you were loved.
Marjorie Brown
October 5, 2020
Sorry to hear about John. I know he is in a better place. Prayers for you at this difficult time.
Bonnie {Vrana} Lawhorne
October 4, 2020
Helen, so sorry for your loss. Johnny was the best whistler I ever knew.
Joanne Vrana Nelson (cousin)
October 4, 2020
My dad is no longer in any pain. He is now in heaven enjoying his new life. Thankyou for all the sacrifices you made for me in my life and thankyou for being my father.
John Fifer Jr.
October 3, 2020