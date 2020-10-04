Fifer, John E., Sr.
December 1, 1932 - October 1, 2020
37 year controller for Builder's Supply Company, Avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan, Proud 52 year member of the Ralston Lion's Club, Proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a founding member of KWVA Chapter #1.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Fern Fifer; brother, Earl; sister, Verna. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Helen; children, John E. Fifer Jr., Kim Overton (Mark); grandchildren, Rachel and Max Overton; sister, Marjorie Brown; niece and nephews.
Private Graveside Services with Military Honors were held at Resurrection Cemetery Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.