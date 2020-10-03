Menu
Gerald Duane Johnson
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Johnson, Gerald Duane

September 21, 1951 - October 1, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 6th from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, Oct.7th at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery; military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Vincent de Paul Parish. Family requests that masks be worn.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Dr
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Our prayers are with you and the family during this very difficult time. It is wonderful that you and the family had your trip together while he was able. Love to you.
Barbara and Scott Byrd
October 3, 2020