Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael R. Johnson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Johnson, Michael R.

March 21, 1945 - October 2, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, October 8th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 9th at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, Oct.12th at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

To view live broadcasts of Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S. 96th St., LaVista, Nebraska
Oct
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
John Weinstein
October 5, 2020