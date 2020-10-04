Menu
Linda M. "Mimi" Jackson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Jackson, Linda M. "Mimi"

April 28, 1942 - September 27, 2020

Preceeded in death by spouse, Edward M. Jackson; parents, Art and Blanche Sunde; brother, Dean Sunde; and sister, Joyce Schram. Survived by children, Diane Biesecker (Kyle), and Craig Biesecker; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie), Ashley (Jethro), Taylor, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kayce, Camron, and Jayce; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

No Services to be held at this time. Memorials may be sent in care of the family.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232

| www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
