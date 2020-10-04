Jackson, Linda M. "Mimi"



April 28, 1942 - September 27, 2020



Preceeded in death by spouse, Edward M. Jackson; parents, Art and Blanche Sunde; brother, Dean Sunde; and sister, Joyce Schram. Survived by children, Diane Biesecker (Kyle), and Craig Biesecker; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie), Ashley (Jethro), Taylor, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kayce, Camron, and Jayce; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



No Services to be held at this time. Memorials may be sent in care of the family.



KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY



441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232



| www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.