Thompson, Dorothy A.



January 22, 1914 - September 29, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Celia Downing; brother, Joseph Downing; sisters, Erma Olsen and Nadine Henderson; husband, Irvin A.; and son, Dale Scot. Survived by nieces, Geraldine (Bob) Thurber and Susan (Andy) Mason; nephew, Michael (Laurie) Downing; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.



Private Family Interment with Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials suggested to Immanuel Lighthouse.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.