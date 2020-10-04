Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas J. Kudirka
Kudirka, Thomas J.

October 17, 1962 - September 30, 2020

Age 57. Preceded in death by brother Terry Kudirka. Survived by son, Tommy Kudirka; daughter, Aubrie Littledeer (Justin); their mother Jennifer Kudirka; parents, Ziggy and Rose Kudirka; siblings, Chris Hessig (Timothy), Cathy Reash (Bryan), Jackie Guddendorf (Dan), and Jim Kudirka (Renee); numerous nieces and nephews.

RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Saturday, October 10, from 10-11am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Kudirka obituary at the website below.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Oct
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Kudirka family. My condolences. So sorry for your loss.
Kim OHara Sautter
October 5, 2020
Your entire family is in my prayers at this difficult time.
Ann McQuade
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Its hard to lose a loved one especially when they are so young. Prayers for all of you through this difficult time.
Wendy Perez
October 1, 2020