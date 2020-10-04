Kudirka, Thomas J.



October 17, 1962 - September 30, 2020



Age 57. Preceded in death by brother Terry Kudirka. Survived by son, Tommy Kudirka; daughter, Aubrie Littledeer (Justin); their mother Jennifer Kudirka; parents, Ziggy and Rose Kudirka; siblings, Chris Hessig (Timothy), Cathy Reash (Bryan), Jackie Guddendorf (Dan), and Jim Kudirka (Renee); numerous nieces and nephews.



RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Saturday, October 10, from 10-11am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Kudirka obituary at the website below.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler



2202 Hancock St., Bellevue



402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.