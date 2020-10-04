Menu
William H. Gaube
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Gaube, William H.

March 9, 1944 - September 23, 2020

William was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lillian (Holecek) Gaube. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Angela; and step-son, Todd (Jennifer) Engel; sisters, Shirley Racek, Rose Knutzen and Barb Pyles.

VISITATION to take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5–7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 4, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
October 4, 2020
Sandy and Angela, I am sorry to hear of your loss. I ask for God to wrap His loving arms around you during this time.
Marcia Minnig
October 4, 2020