Gaube, William H.



March 9, 1944 - September 23, 2020



William was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lillian (Holecek) Gaube. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Angela; and step-son, Todd (Jennifer) Engel; sisters, Shirley Racek, Rose Knutzen and Barb Pyles.



VISITATION to take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5–7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.