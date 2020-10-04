Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John J. Majkkowski
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Majkowski, John J.

December 20, 1939 - October 1, 2020

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Majkowski. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda R. (Hobbs) Majkowski; his children, Sheri (Richard ) Keefe and Kerry (Brian) Henriksen; grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Keefe, Samantha Keefe, Nicholas Keefe, Logan Henriksen and Delaney Henriksen; great-granddaughter, Sophia Avila; sisters, Frances (Charles) Grothe, Carol (James) Barrington, Jeanette (Gary) Baber and Barbara Vaughn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

VISITATION will be held on Monday, October 5, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial in St. John Cemetery with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sending thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family. I worked with John in Heat treat @ Vickers. So sorry for your loss.
Delbert Epperson
October 4, 2020