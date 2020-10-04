Majkowski, John J.
December 20, 1939 - October 1, 2020
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Majkowski. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda R. (Hobbs) Majkowski; his children, Sheri (Richard ) Keefe and Kerry (Brian) Henriksen; grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Keefe, Samantha Keefe, Nicholas Keefe, Logan Henriksen and Delaney Henriksen; great-granddaughter, Sophia Avila; sisters, Frances (Charles) Grothe, Carol (James) Barrington, Jeanette (Gary) Baber and Barbara Vaughn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION will be held on Monday, October 5, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial in St. John Cemetery with Military Honors.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.