Maruca, Francis J.
September 17, 1926 - September 29, 2020
Preceded in death by his wife, Earnestine "Tina".
Survived by his daughters, Sheryl, Deborah, and TJ; son, Perry; grandchildren, William and Kraig; and great-granddaughter, Aeva.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, October 10, at 11am at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
