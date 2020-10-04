Maruca, Francis J.September 17, 1926 - September 29, 2020Preceded in death by his wife, Earnestine "Tina".Survived by his daughters, Sheryl, Deborah, and TJ; son, Perry; grandchildren, William and Kraig; and great-granddaughter, Aeva.MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, October 10, at 11am at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234| www.klsfuneralhome.com