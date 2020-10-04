Menu
Francis J. Maruca
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Maruca, Francis J.

September 17, 1926 - September 29, 2020

Preceded in death by his wife, Earnestine "Tina".

Survived by his daughters, Sheryl, Deborah, and TJ; son, Perry; grandchildren, William and Kraig; and great-granddaughter, Aeva.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, October 10, at 11am at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

| www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
, Bellevue, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
May God comfort you during this time of sorrow. And May Chief Rest In Peace. Farewell.......<ú<ø
Freddie Jones, MSgt (Ret)
October 5, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Maruca Family. May you find love and support from friends and family.
Kim OHara Sautter
October 5, 2020