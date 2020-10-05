Menu
Robert W. "Bob" Driml
Driml, Robert W. "Bob"

September 11, 1926 - October 1, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Driml. Survived by many relatives and friends.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th, from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 6th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post #331. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice or Christ the King Catholic Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.
Bob and Betty were my godparents. They showed much love and affection to me and my sisters. He always had a good attitude and a smile. Love, Jill
Jill Murphy
October 3, 2020
Bob and Betty were great neighbors, we shared many evenings visiting especially his Sandhills connections.
Dennis and Helen Eggleston
October 3, 2020
Uncle Bob was a smart kind and loving man. A devoted husband to Aunt Betty. He put up with the wild Higgins family for far too long and he did it with a smile on his face. Thank you, Uncle Bob for showing me what a true gentleman is. Rest In Peace. You will be remembered.
Nancy Higgins, niece
October 3, 2020
Bob, You were a faithful member of our breakfast club. You will be missed. Brenda
Brenda Hammer
October 2, 2020