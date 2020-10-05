Baldwin, Donald E., Sr.
July 11, 1930 - October 1, 2020
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 6th at 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church and School.
To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com