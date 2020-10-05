So sorry to hear of Don's passing. My late husband Terry and his late parents Don and Mary Pat knew Don and his wife since they were also in the floorcovering business. He was a really good man. My parents always enjoyed dealing with him and his business. They even ordered carpet from him for one of their first homes they lived in when my dad retired and they moved to Florida. My deepest condolences to Joanne and all of his family and friends at this time. Thoughts and prayers to you all.

LAURI ROBERTS October 2, 2020