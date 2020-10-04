Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Sanders, Gracie Helen

April 3, 1936 - September 20, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Charles M. Sanders; and daughters, Cynthia A. Trautman and Laura L. Persson. Survived by daughter, Deborah M. Poling; sons, David S. Sanders and Kevin M. Sanders; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Saturday, October 10, at 4pm at the Fairview Cemetery, Papillion, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Sorry for your family's loss Sarah! Too soon since your mom passed. Sending hugs and prayers!
Jody Blakely
October 5, 2020
Love and best wishes to all the family. We had the pleasure of meeting Gracie and she was a beautiful person. Thinking of you all xxx
Roddy and Diane Hastings
October 4, 2020