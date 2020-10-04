Sanders, Gracie Helen
April 3, 1936 - September 20, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Charles M. Sanders; and daughters, Cynthia A. Trautman and Laura L. Persson. Survived by daughter, Deborah M. Poling; sons, David S. Sanders and Kevin M. Sanders; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Saturday, October 10, at 4pm at the Fairview Cemetery, Papillion, NE.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.