Schuerman, Robert



June 1, 1961 - September 22, 2020



Robert Schuerman wanted only one thing for his 16th birthday: flying lessons. He was thrilled with flying and thought of becoming a pilot. Life would ultimately take him to higher purposes, as he would dedicate much of his adult life to humanitrian service overseas. But later Robert found a way to combine his first love with his life's purpose, serving God from the cockpit of an airplane.



Robert was born in Lincoln, NE, the oldest of three children of Norbert and Charlette Schuerman. The family eventually settled in Omaha. At Central High School, Robert was smart, well-liked, and a natural leader, serving as president of the band, captain of the swim team and as a school representative to Nebraska Boys State. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Robert played trombone in the Cornhuskers Marching Band and in 1983 earned a degree in computer science. He later earned a master's degree in political science from Regent University in Virginia. At Regent, Robert also met his wife Cheryl in the university choir. They were married in 1986 and together would raise seven children.



Robert worked in computers and as a teacher and was active in Omaha's Trinity Church before he and Cheryl began a career in service overseas. The entire family lived overseas in Central Asia from 1998 to 2008. It was also while overseas in the early 2000s that Robert rekindled his childhood love of flying. Obtaining a pilot's license, he started an airline service that flew humanitarian missions, including transporting the injured and sick for medical care.



Upon returning to the United States, Robert earned a commercial pilot's license and became a certified flight instructor, including training other pilots. Earlier this year, Robert moved to the Middle East to become personal pilot for an international businessman. Robert was a careful and meticulous aviator. But more than anything, he just loved to fly. When he slipped the bonds of Earth and pierced the clouds, he felt he could see God in all of His Majesty and feel His pleasure.



Whenever Robert was at the controls of a plane, Robert put his trust in God. That's why we know that when the Cessna 172 he was piloting experienced engine trouble and crashed on Sept. 22, Robert was ready to meet his Maker. While Robert's heart was in the clouds, his faith remained firmly grounded.



Robert is survived by parents, Norbert and Charlette, of Omaha; sister, Brenda of Nolensville, TN; brother, Todd and his wife, Grace, of Alfred, ME; wife, Cheryl, and their seven children: Heidi Jackson (husband Alexander) of Lynchburg, VA; Matti Boles (husband Josh) of Lake Tahoe, CA; Barrett of Lake Tahoe; Lisse Dolinger (husband Benjamin) of Silt, CO; Wendi Owens (husband Alex) of Fort Worth, TX; Lois Sophi of Alto, MI; and Derek of Greeley, CO. Robert is also survived by six grandchildren.



The family plans to hold a private memorial and funeral service. Memorials to the family can be directed to Cheryl Schuerman c/o Elisha Duddleston, 600 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, Ga, 30076.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.