Wolf, Rosalie J. (Abdo)
February 6, 1941 - October 1, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Jimmie and Florence Abdo; brother, Bobby Abdo; grandson, Ethan Hoff; ex-husband, Mot Wolf. Survived by children, Kim Hoff (Joel), Richard Wolf (Jennifer), Tami Stitzinger (Jeff), and Tommy Wolf; 6 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
Private Family Services. The family suggests memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.