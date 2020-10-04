Menu
Rosalie J. Wolf
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Wolf, Rosalie J. (Abdo)

February 6, 1941 - October 1, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Jimmie and Florence Abdo; brother, Bobby Abdo; grandson, Ethan Hoff; ex-husband, Mot Wolf. Survived by children, Kim Hoff (Joel), Richard Wolf (Jennifer), Tami Stitzinger (Jeff), and Tommy Wolf; 6 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Private Family Services. The family suggests memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
So, sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mom. I always enjoyed visiting with her talking on the phone and working with her. She was always so sincere. All of you were so special to her. May God Bless you and your families.
Kathy Roy
October 4, 2020