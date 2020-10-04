Lindquist, Caroline Marie
Age 92 - September 27, 2020
Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Rose Sandau; brother, Raymond (Nadine) Sandau; and sister, Helen (Ron) Upshaw. Caroline is survived by her children, Michael Pitzel, Pat Pitzel-Fitch, Karen (Gary) Connell, Mark Pitzel, Diane Pitzel, Julie (Bob Mann) Pitzel, and Vicki Pitzel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday October 12th, 10am, at St. James Catholic Church (4710 N 90th St.) with family receiving friends and family from 9:30am to 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.