Delores C. Twedt
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Twedt, Delores C.

May 17, 1935 - October 2, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Rex E. Twedt Sr. Survived by children: Rex E. Twedt, Jr. (Anne), Terri Pennington (Paul), Tamra Malousek (Mark), Teanne Spinharney (Craig), and Traci Kelly (Bob); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 7th, 10am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
To my dear cousins...sending you sympathy, love and peace during this difficult time. Your Mom was such an amazing woman...as you know, she was my Mom's (Lois Bertolini Schaetzle) favorite cousin...so many wonderful stories that I will cherish.
Terri Schaetzle
October 4, 2020
Loved you Aunt Dee ...that these flowers would comfort those who also loved you and will miss you
Daniel Betts
Family
October 4, 2020
Daniel Betts
October 4, 2020
One of the most caring, loving, and gracious ladies I have ever known. In addition to her earthly accomplishments, contributions, and impact on others, her heavenly résumé now includes... Mother of the Best, Friend to All Strangers, and Guardian Angel For Many. I appreciate all that you and Rex did for me and my love for you both is eternal. Rest In Peace. Craig
Craig Spinharney
October 4, 2020