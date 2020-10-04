Baldwin, Donald E., Sr.
July 11, 1930 - October 1, 2020
Longtime owner of Baldwin Flooring. Preceded in death by son, Mark Baldwin; grandson, Jake Dice; son-in-law, Jim Dice; and daughter-in-law, April Baldwin. Survived by wife, Joanne; children: Don (Maureen), Dave (Janet), Teresa Schlehuber (Jim), Jim Baldwin; and Mary Susan Morse (Steve); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 6th at 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church and School. To view live broadcast of Visitation, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.