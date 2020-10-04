Vacanti, Imogene Rose



June 24, 1925 - October 1, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents, Clifford and Grace Johnson; brothers, Russ and Jim Johnson. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cres and John Rogers; granddaughters, Amy Rogers (Matthieu Schapira) of Toronto, Abigail Kula (Robert) of Maryland, Lindsay Rogers (Craig Wacker) of Lincoln, NE; great grandchildren, Marco and Lucas Schapira, Vincent and Michael Kula, Lucinda and Sam Wacker; numerous nieces and nephews



VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 6pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 7th, 10:30am St. James Catholic Church. Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Madonna School or to the St. Augustine's Indian Mission



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.