Imogene Rose Vacanti
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Vacanti, Imogene Rose

June 24, 1925 - October 1, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents, Clifford and Grace Johnson; brothers, Russ and Jim Johnson. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cres and John Rogers; granddaughters, Amy Rogers (Matthieu Schapira) of Toronto, Abigail Kula (Robert) of Maryland, Lindsay Rogers (Craig Wacker) of Lincoln, NE; great grandchildren, Marco and Lucas Schapira, Vincent and Michael Kula, Lucinda and Sam Wacker; numerous nieces and nephews

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 6pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 7th, 10:30am St. James Catholic Church. Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Madonna School or to the St. Augustine's Indian Mission

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
