Omaha World-Herald
Robert "Bob" Gibson
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Gibson, Robert "Bob"

November 9, 1935 - October 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Pack and Victoria (Brown) Gibson; daughter, Annette Gibson; grandson, Tyson; and four brothers. Survived by wife, Wendy; sons, Christopher (Ellie), and Ray; and sisters, Barbara Stevens, and Beulah Craig.

"At this time, per Bob's wishes we are Celebrating his life with immediate family only. We look forward to Celebrating his exceptional life with all his friends in the near future—details to be announced later."

Memorials are suggested to "No Footprint Too Small", 4740 A St. Suite 200, Lincoln, NE 68510; or to Boys and Girls Club of Omaha.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Great Basketball and Baseball Player
John M. Troia
October 5, 2020
My brither Jie went to school with him! And also was a pitcher for Tech high! Great man, may he rest in Peace!
Raffaela Perry Christenson
October 5, 2020
Condolences to Wendy and family.
Jim and Amy McKernan and family
October 5, 2020
My heart is breaking. I was a very good friend to Bob in 1997-98. I was honored to talk with Bob and I got to know an awesome man. We had dinner with a group of friends. Later I danced the swing with him at the Adams Mark in St Louis. Such a gentleman. I will miss him so very much. To me he was not Bob Gibson the pitcher, to me he was my wonderful friend. Until we meet again. With love, Vickie Wade
Vickie Wade
October 5, 2020
Annette was my very best friend from 1st grade until she moved away. I idolized her father throughout my childhood. Bob Gibson, may you rest in peace. Prayers to his family.
Cindy Lane Keller
October 4, 2020
Will always remember Bob as a great man and a great friend of my dad's (Jack Thorne)He will be missed.
Lesa veldman
October 4, 2020
I met Bob for the first time when he was 79. I didn't recognize him. Over the next year we shared a few bottles of wine. I was astounded by his reputation for being a "hard guy" He always treated me and everyone around us graciously. He was more than an incredible athlete. He was a model human being. I am so sad for Wendy and his entire family. Rest in peace gentle warrior.
Ted Price
October 3, 2020