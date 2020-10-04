Gibson, Robert "Bob"



November 9, 1935 - October 2, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Pack and Victoria (Brown) Gibson; daughter, Annette Gibson; grandson, Tyson; and four brothers. Survived by wife, Wendy; sons, Christopher (Ellie), and Ray; and sisters, Barbara Stevens, and Beulah Craig.



"At this time, per Bob's wishes we are Celebrating his life with immediate family only. We look forward to Celebrating his exceptional life with all his friends in the near future—details to be announced later."



Memorials are suggested to "No Footprint Too Small", 4740 A St. Suite 200, Lincoln, NE 68510; or to Boys and Girls Club of Omaha.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.