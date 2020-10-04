Menu
JoAnn A. Arnold
Arnold, JoAnn A.

March 19, 1944 - October 2, 2020

Survived by sons, Scott W. Greger (Marcy) and Christopher A. "Chris" Greger (Melina); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Erwin Havranek (Deb) and Erhard Havranek (Elisa); sister, Kathy Havranek (Mike).

CHANGE IN LOCATION:

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines begins Tuesday, October 6th, at 9am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. in Ralston, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
I am so sorry to hear this. I loved working with Joann and was lucky enough to be her friend. No one like her. She will be missed.
Theresa Hartel
October 4, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. I was blessed to be able to work with her. She was an AMAZING lady!
Shelly Watson
October 4, 2020