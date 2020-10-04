Arnold, JoAnn A.
March 19, 1944 - October 2, 2020
Survived by sons, Scott W. Greger (Marcy) and Christopher A. "Chris" Greger (Melina); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Erwin Havranek (Deb) and Erhard Havranek (Elisa); sister, Kathy Havranek (Mike).
CHANGE IN LOCATION:
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines begins Tuesday, October 6th, at 9am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. in Ralston, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.