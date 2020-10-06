Harris, Shirley M.April 3, 1927 - October 2, 2020Shirley May (Trunfull) Harris passed away on October 2, 2020. Born on April 3, 1927, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Preceded in her death by her beloved husband: John "Jack" Harris in 1999 (married nearly 54 years) ; parents: Cyril and Doreen (Howell) Trunfull; and son-in-law: LeRoy Boilesen. Survived by her daughter: Marguerite Boilesen of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law: David (Priscilla) Harris of Houston, TX; daughter: Colleen Cipolla of Omaha; grandchildren: Matt Hug, April Harris McHallam, Heather Rock, Joseph Cipolla, Guy Cipolla, Charity Carlson, and Elizabeth Dauner; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 3 sisters; nieces; nephew; and cousins all living in Western Australia.Shirley was a World War II bride and married Jack in Australia on August 22, 1945. She came to Omaha in May 1946 on a ship with 245 war brides and 200 babies. Lived in Omaha until 1959 when Jack became a manager for Safeway Stores and was transferred to Auburn, NE. After Jack passed away in 1999, Shirley moved back to Omaha in 2001 to be near her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, bridge, golf, and had many friends.VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm. SERVICE: 10am Thursday, October 8, all at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000