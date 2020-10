Brungardt, Joyce I.January 22, 1944 - April 7, 2020Gretna. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Margaret Gadeken; sister, Judy Satter. Survived by husband, Bill; son, Jeff (Chris); grandchildren, Nykki Conway, Ryan (Jae) Brungardt, Tyler Brungardt (Natalie Rech); 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Janis) Gadeken, Lavonne (Warren) Wood, Dan (Lori) Gadeken, Debb (Kim) Raymond, many nieces and nephews.Memorial Service Saturday, October 17, 10:30am at Roeder Mortuary.Roeder Mortuary11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090