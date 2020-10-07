As one of the St. Cecilias classmates of Jimmys, we had countless hours together in the home on 38th Avenue playing darts and pool with Mary Jane and Big Jim making sure we stayed out of trouble. Some of my warmest visual memories of Mr. Chamberlain were when he would give us a lesson in dart throwing and tell us about the Notre Dame football team and the real history in the photos and momentos on the walls of the basement Rec room. Cherished times - I believe I can relate with the other core characters of Jimmys crowd through grade school and high school, we grew up in friendly confines under the Chamberlains roof-and are much better for this familys impact on all of us.

Ted Fogarty October 5, 2020