Sciford, Dean M.January 26, 1953 - October 3, 2020Preceded in death by daughter, Mariah Sciford;and brothers, James and Jeff Sciford. Survived by parents, Ken and Dorothy Sciford; brother, Ken Jr. and wife Cathy; sister, Sue Reed and husband Darrell; former wife, Sandy Mactier; many other relatives and friendsCELEBRATION of DEAN'S LIFE: Monday, October 12, at 2pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. To livestream the Service and for more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171