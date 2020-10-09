Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dean M. Sciford
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Sciford, Dean M.

January 26, 1953 - October 3, 2020

Preceded in death by daughter, Mariah Sciford;and brothers, James and Jeff Sciford. Survived by parents, Ken and Dorothy Sciford; brother, Ken Jr. and wife Cathy; sister, Sue Reed and husband Darrell; former wife, Sandy Mactier; many other relatives and friends

CELEBRATION of DEAN'S LIFE: Monday, October 12, at 2pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. To livestream the Service and for more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry to hear! I loved hearing stories about Dean, his dogs, etc from Ken. The family is in my thoughts & prayers during this difficult time! God bless! Sincerely, The Tisthammer Family.
Nikki Tisthammer
Friend
October 8, 2020
Dorothy, Ken, Ken Jr., Sue. I am so sorry to hear of Dean's passing. My heart and prayers go out to you and all of your family.
Susan Wozniak
October 7, 2020