Sariscsany , Stephen Kelly



January 27, 1981 - October 2, 2020



Preceded in death by brother, Ned Sariscsany; grandparents; and uncles, Ray Kelly, Gil Kelly, Larry Sariscsany and John Chesire. Survived by parents, Jim and Colleen Sariscsany; sisters, Natalie (Chuck) Wagner, and Laurel Sariscsany; aunts, Lynne Chesire, and Mary Jo Sariscsany; uncle, Dale (Cara) Sariscsany; 2 nieces, Ireland and Scarlett Wagner; many cousins, family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Omaha North High School Foundation Scholarship or Omaha First Baptist Church. DRIVE THRU VISITATION: Friday, October 9, from 12-2pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday 2:30pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, proceeding from Westlawn Hillcrest at 2pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.