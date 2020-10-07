Menu
Stephen Kelly Sariscsany
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
Sariscsany , Stephen Kelly

January 27, 1981 - October 2, 2020

Preceded in death by brother, Ned Sariscsany; grandparents; and uncles, Ray Kelly, Gil Kelly, Larry Sariscsany and John Chesire. Survived by parents, Jim and Colleen Sariscsany; sisters, Natalie (Chuck) Wagner, and Laurel Sariscsany; aunts, Lynne Chesire, and Mary Jo Sariscsany; uncle, Dale (Cara) Sariscsany; 2 nieces, Ireland and Scarlett Wagner; many cousins, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Omaha North High School Foundation Scholarship or Omaha First Baptist Church. DRIVE THRU VISITATION: Friday, October 9, from 12-2pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday 2:30pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, proceeding from Westlawn Hillcrest at 2pm.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Stephen was a very kind person who brought smiles to everyone. He was a wonderful barber student and it was a blessing to know him.
Pia McWilliams
October 4, 2020
Stephen was a kind soul and an absolute joy to teach! I am so very sorry for your loss.
Jewels Knoke
October 4, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies for the Sariscsany Family. I know the beautiful memories you shared with Stephen will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
C Dale
October 4, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My heart goes out to you and your family. Sandra Squires
Sandra Squires
October 4, 2020