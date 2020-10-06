Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Kay Clausen
Clausen, Deborah Kay (Maas)

Age 71

Entered her Eternal Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

FUNERAL: Divine Shephard Lutheran Church (15005 Q Street, Omaha) at 10:30am Thursday, October 8, (live streamed at dsomaha.org). BURIAL in Scribner Cemetery at 2pm. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 7, from 5-8pm, with family Greeting friends at Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to: Nebraska Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139; or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Divine Shephard Lutheran Church
15005 Q Street, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
October 6, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. Deb had a very big heart when helping us out with Griffey and many other things. She has a special place in our hearts.
Lisa Hiatt
October 5, 2020
To the family of Deb Clausen I send my heart felt sympathy. Deb was a special person to me and she will be greatly missed. Love always Stephanie Wheeler
Stephanie Wheeler
October 4, 2020