Perales, Adrian G.



January 28, 1992 - October 3, 2020



Preceded in death by father, Sergio Hernadez. Survived by wife, Rebecca Gonzalez Perales; children, Meela and Galileo; mother, Maria Carmen Perales; sister, Monique Perales; half-brother, Sergio; grandparents, Francisca Loera and Crecencio Perales; niece, Mikayla; many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, October 7, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 8, 1pm at Southridge Church New Hope, 1430 S. 14th St, Omaha, NE 68108. INTERMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.



