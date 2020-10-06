Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley K. Steenbock
Steenbock, Shirley K.

May 3, 1946 - October 3, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Art and Marie Grube.

Survived by husband, William "Bill" Steenbock; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Nicole Steenbock, Michael and Kelly Steenbock; grandsons: William, Aaron, Christian, Mitchell; brother, Arthur "Dick" Grube; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to current COVID concerns, private family memorial service Saturday.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.