Reece M. Isenberg
Isenberg, Reece M.

October 28, 1998 - October 3, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Rick Martin Isenberg. Survived by mother, Tracy; sister, Karley Isenberg; grandparents, Donna and Ike Isenberg and Linda Nichols; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, October 8th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 9th, 11am, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.) INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
