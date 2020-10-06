Menu
Milton J. Sindelar
Sindelar, Milton J.

Milton J. Sindelar, age 92, of Elkhorn, died Oct. 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Catherine Sindelar; 2 sisters, and 5 brothers. Survived by wife, Marcella "Sally" of Elkhorn; children: Dan Sindelar of Omaha; Connie and Jon Breuning of Elkhorn; Sue Baker of Elkhorn; Jane and Bruce Schmidt of LaVista, NE; Tammy Kohler of Omaha; Sally and Bill Daily of Elkhorn; and Jim Sindelar of Cedar Bluffs, NE; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Cathy and Douglas Kuhlman of Cedar Park, TX.

FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Wednesday, from Noon to 7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm and a wake service at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorials to the family to be distributed to Milton's favorite charities.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
