Barela, Gale L.May 28, 1959 - October 5, 2020On Monday, October 5, 2020, Gale Lynn Barela, loving wife, and selfless mother was brought to rest. Gale was born on May 28th, 1959 in Omaha, NE. On August 2nd, 1980, she married David R. Barela. Together they raised their daughter, Adena. Gale found strength in her deep love and compassion for others. She had a passion for gardening and animals. Above all else, she was kind. Gale is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Adena; countless other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Gladys; her brother, Jerry.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th Street. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Forest Lawn with a Rosary at 6:30pm. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to CHI Health Henry Lynch Cancer Center or Lauritzen Gardens.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000