Alvin Glesmann
Glesmann, Alvin

December 30, 1922 - October 4, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Nancy; brother, Teddy; sister, Doris Phillips; stepson, Dan Smith.

Survived by wife: Rosetta Smith; children: Dee (Doug) Sorenson, Linda (Rick) Dorothy, Jill (Ron) Henderson, Mark (Kim) and Mary Glesmann; stepchildren: Connie (Paul) Feauto, Tom (Debbie) Smith; grandchildren: Adrianne, Natalie, Joshua, Marisa, Bob, Jessica, Ron Kyle, Lindsay, Adam, McKenzie; four step-grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister, Lois Smith; brother, Arnold; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 4-8pm, at Mortuary.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the church.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
