Mahnke, Deborah AnnSeptember 5, 1957 - April 1, 2020Deborah Ann Mahnke, age 62, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. Deborah was born September 5, 1957. Survived by husband: Larry Mahnke; son, John Mahnke, other relatives and friends.A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be 10am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crosby-burket.com Crosby Burket Swanson Golden11902 W Center St., Omaha, NE 68144402-333-7200