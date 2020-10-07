Haifley, Robert A. Jr.
March 22, 1951 - October 3, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by father, Robert Allen Haifley, Sr.; brother, Guy Lee Haifley. Survived by mother, Arlene M. Haifley; wife of 50 years, Chris Haifley; children: Korie Ann Haifley-Cochran (Gary), Matthew Robert Haifley (Erika); grandchildren: Steven Matthew Haifley, Austin Thomas Haifley, Hannah Christine Cochran, Connor Lowell Cochran.
SERVICE: 11am Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with Visitation one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Assistance League of Omaha.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.