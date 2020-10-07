Menu
Robert A. Haifley Jr.
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Haifley, Robert A. Jr.

March 22, 1951 - October 3, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by father, Robert Allen Haifley, Sr.; brother, Guy Lee Haifley. Survived by mother, Arlene M. Haifley; wife of 50 years, Chris Haifley; children: Korie Ann Haifley-Cochran (Gary), Matthew Robert Haifley (Erika); grandchildren: Steven Matthew Haifley, Austin Thomas Haifley, Hannah Christine Cochran, Connor Lowell Cochran.

SERVICE: 11am Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with Visitation one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Assistance League of Omaha.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Sending our thoughts and prayers to Chris, Korie, & Matt and your family.
Kimberly McIntire
October 6, 2020