Taylor, Phillis L
August 15, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Age 74, of Carter Lake, IA. Survived by children, Jeff (Tammy) Taylor, Jill (Michael) Taylor-Moore and Joel (Michele) Taylor; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Paisley, Mikayla, Deven (Amber), Braeton, Cole and Case; siblings, Mark (Sara) O'Rourke, Michele (Don) Parks, Alaura (LeRoy) Love, Mike O'Rourke and Dan O'Rourke; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary O'Rourke; brother, Rod O'Rourke.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 12 noon, with a Rosary at 11:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak St., Greenwood, NE. Celebrant, Rev. William Holoubek. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials in care of the family or the Omaha Zoo Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.