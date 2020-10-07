Menu
Phillis L. Taylor
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Taylor, Phillis L

August 15, 1946 - October 3, 2020

Age 74, of Carter Lake, IA. Survived by children, Jeff (Tammy) Taylor, Jill (Michael) Taylor-Moore and Joel (Michele) Taylor; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Paisley, Mikayla, Deven (Amber), Braeton, Cole and Case; siblings, Mark (Sara) O'Rourke, Michele (Don) Parks, Alaura (LeRoy) Love, Mike O'Rourke and Dan O'Rourke; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary O'Rourke; brother, Rod O'Rourke.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 12 noon, with a Rosary at 11:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak St., Greenwood, NE. Celebrant, Rev. William Holoubek. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials in care of the family or the Omaha Zoo Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | (402) 944-3343
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7 Oak St, Greenwood, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
