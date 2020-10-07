Menu
Barbara Jean Nelson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Nelson, Barbara Jean

November 18, 1934 - September 28, 2020

Barbara received her heavenly calling on Monday, September 28,2020.

Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Donald Nelson. Survived by her loving children, Janice Stanford, Glen Stanford, Angela Cook; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers.

VISITATION: Friday, October 9, from 5-8pm.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 10, 10am. Both services will be at WestLawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE | 405-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
