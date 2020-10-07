Menu
Donald A. Loeffelbein
Loeffelbein, Donald A.

Age 85 - October 1, 2020

Of Omaha, NE died October 1, 2020 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children, Joan (Tony) Beckstrom of Grand Island, NE, Barry (Kathleen) Loeffelbein of Glenwood, IA, Lori (Marshall) Martin of Mesa, AZ, and Bob Loeffelbein of Seattle, WA; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and many other extended relatives.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be 11am Monday, October 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. VISITATION will be an hour prior to the Services. Burial of ashes will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church of Grand Island, St. Marks Lutheran Church in Omaha or to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

APFEL FUNERAL HOME

1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801

308-384-0590

www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Oct
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
