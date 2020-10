In Memory of

Bobby Dean Heesacker

Happy Birthday - It's been 6 years since you passed away and today, you're turning 50 years old. We miss you beyond words, nothing seems the same. Maybe you could ask God to let up on us down here.

Love and Miss You So Much!

Mom, Ken, Brothers, Sister and Family

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.