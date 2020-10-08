Plummer, Charles "Chuck"
February 6, 1949 - October 5, 2020
Visitation, (Masks will be required) begins Friday 3pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Private family services will be held Saturday with interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10:30am and may be viewed at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Omaha Facebook page. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity-Omaha.
