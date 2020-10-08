Donelan, James Spelbring, M.D.
October 9, 1933 - October 1, 2020
James was the first son of James P. and Genevieve (Spelbring) Donelan born on October 9, 1933 at Hollywood Hospital in Hollywood, CA. Jim died at the age of 86 in Fremont, NE.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Donelan. Survived by his wife, Patty; sons, James Mark (Sonja) Donelan of Loveland, CO and Matthew B. (Debra) Donelan of Fremont, NE; brother, John P. (Susan) Donelan of Henning, MN; grandchildren, Samantha Donelan of Loveland, CO, Blake (Laura) Donelan of Omaha, NE, Alison (Donny) Torres of Denver, CO, Patrick Donelan of Omaha, NE and James Sean Donelan of Fort Carson, CO.
Private Family Graveside Service at Uehling NE Cemetery with Military Honors. No Visitation. Memorials to Ducks Unlimited, American Cancer Society
, Dodge County Humane Society or charity of your choice
.
.
