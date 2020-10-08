Menu
James Spelbring Donelan M.D.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Donelan, James Spelbring, M.D.

October 9, 1933 - October 1, 2020

James was the first son of James P. and Genevieve (Spelbring) Donelan born on October 9, 1933 at Hollywood Hospital in Hollywood, CA. Jim died at the age of 86 in Fremont, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Donelan. Survived by his wife, Patty; sons, James Mark (Sonja) Donelan of Loveland, CO and Matthew B. (Debra) Donelan of Fremont, NE; brother, John P. (Susan) Donelan of Henning, MN; grandchildren, Samantha Donelan of Loveland, CO, Blake (Laura) Donelan of Omaha, NE, Alison (Donny) Torres of Denver, CO, Patrick Donelan of Omaha, NE and James Sean Donelan of Fort Carson, CO.

Private Family Graveside Service at Uehling NE Cemetery with Military Honors. No Visitation. Memorials to Ducks Unlimited, American Cancer Society, Dodge County Humane Society or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Dr. Donelans passing. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Donelan family.
marc johnson
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim's death. Russ called me this morning. My sympathy to you and your family
Jean Tonjes
October 3, 2020