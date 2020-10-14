Amy S. Mezzacappa

August 7, 1967 - October 14, 2016

Amy, four years have passed, and it is still hard to believe you're not physically present, but I know you are watching over us, from that beach, a little North of here. There is not a day that passes without me feeling your presence, when I see a garden, beautiful flowers, a lake, walk on a beach, gaze at a blue sky, feel a gentle breeze, hear laughter or see your incredible twinkle in the eyes of our boys. You are now a grandmother, to little Frankie P. and I know you can see what an amazing and incredible blessing he is and how much joy and happiness he brings to our family.

Ames, we all miss you so much, but have some comfort knowing you are no longer suffering, are at peace, and have achieved eternal life. We pray for you daily, and know we all will be reunited someday. May God bless you and keep you in his loving arms.

I Love you always,

Frank

