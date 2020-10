Strohbehn, Emil "Butch"



July 12, 1939 - October 5, 2020



VISITATION: Friday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel.



Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas Lutheran Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.