Calfee, Allan D.



Allan D. Calfee, age 92 of Warrensburg, MO, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, Oct. 9th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.



Williams Funeral Chapel



1400 S Maguire St, Warrensburg, MO 64093 | (660) 747-6800



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.