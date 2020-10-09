Strong Nicolas, Kay L.



August 29, 1947 - October 7, 2020



Kay, age 73 of Bellevue, was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minerva Hull; and sister: Mary Eraas. She is survived by her husband, Harold Nicolas of Bellevue; two sons: Donald Strong of Murray; Marc Strong and husband Michael Nicosia of Denver, CO; stepson, Michael Nicolas of Omaha; stepdaughter, Cheryl Welsh and husband Mark of Pembroke Pines, FL; three grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Sunday, October 11, 3-6pm, with a Rosary at 6pm, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.



FUNERAL MASS: Monday, October 12, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary and church.* Final Resting Place: Rock Bluffs Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.



ROBY FUNERAL HOME



Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.