Omaha World-Herald
Richard W. Nimerichter
Nimerichter, Richard W.

November 3, 1937 - October 1, 2020

Survived by brother Ed (Donna) Nimerichter, sister Jean Gruidel, nieces, nephews, and good friend Tony Vodicka. Graveside service will be Monday, October 12, at 10:00 am at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for donation at a later date.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST

5701 Center St 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
