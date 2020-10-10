Menu
Pam A. Rowan
Rowan, Pam A.

Age 69

Pam A. Rowan, of Omaha, passed away October 5, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dietrich and Leona (Murman) Peters. Pam is survived by her daughter, Elise (Michael) Coe of Bennington, and her son, Brian (Heather) Rowan of Bennington; 5 grandchildren: Lauren, Jackson, Charlie, Carly Martinez, and Ava; 2 great-grandsons, Jaron and Cruz, and a great-granddaughter on the way; her brother, Dave (Cindy) Peters of Somers, IA; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her partner, Bill Egan.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, October 12, at 11am at the funeral home in Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family will be Sunday from 6–8pm at the funeral home. Memorials to JDRF.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
