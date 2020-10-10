Morgan, Delmar
Age 91
Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Holly) of Omaha and Matthew (Eilleen) of Hamburg, NY; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Augustine Episcopal Church Quiet Garden. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.